Defence Ministry signs deal with Mahindra Defence to procure 1,300 combat vehicles

The Ministry of Defence on March 22, 2021, signed a deal with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd for the procurement of 1,300 light combat vehicles worth Rs. 1,056 crores for the Indian Army.

The induction of the light combat vehicles has been planned to be completed in 4 years. The Defence Ministry has signed a contract with MDSL in order to provide a further boost to ‘make in India’.

The Defence Ministry, in the last few months, has finalized a range of procurement projects for the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force with an aim of enhancing their overall combat capabilities.

.@DefenceMinIndia signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd for supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to @adgpi, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore, in New Delhi on March 22, 2021.



Read more: https://t.co/LPsd7aUgiW pic.twitter.com/eF0j4G6jp9 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2021

About Light Combat Vehicles:

The procured light specialist vehicles are modern fighting vehicles. They will be authorized to different fighting units for the carriage of automatic grenade launchers, medium machine guns, and anti-tank guided missiles.

The Light Combat Vehicles are indigenously designed and developed by the Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd.

The Light Combat vehicles are also extremely nimble with all-around protection against the small arms fire. They will also assist in small independent detachments.

Promoting Make in India initiative:

According to the Defence Ministry, this is a flagship project that will be showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry of India. It will add another milestone to the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ of the central government.