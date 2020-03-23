Delhi Budget 2020: Session curtailed from five days to one day

Delhi Budget 2020: Delhi Government will present the first budget of this term on March 23, 2020. Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the budget along with the economic review in the assembly. Budget will also be passed on the same day. Earlier, the Delhi government's budget session was called from March 23 to March 27 and the budget was to be presented on 25 March, but the cabinet has limited the budget session to one day due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus.

One-day budget session

The budget will not be discussed in the Delhi Assembly. LG's address in the budget session will also not be discussed this time. The budget of the Delhi government was 60 thousand crores for the year 2019-20, this time an increase of about 10% can be recorded. The budget session of Delhi Legislative Assembly will be finished in a single day. Economic Survey, Outcome Budget, and Budget 2020-2021 will be presented during this period.

Expectations

A special Budget may be allocated for speeding up the construction work for the fourth phase of Delhi Metro. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government fought the Delhi Assembly elections by highlighting its achievements in the education sector. Thus, there may be a special announcement in the budget regarding education. The ruling party can also announce more free-schemes for the residents of Delhi.

Delhi Lockdown

The entire Delhi has been locked-down amidst rising infection of the Coronavirus. International and domestic flight services, including metro, inter-state buses, have been stopped in Delhi till March 31. Only 25 percent of DTC buses will remain on the roads for emergencies. All the borders of Delhi have also been sealed. All types of shops, commercial establishments and factories will remain closed except the drug shops, fruit-vegetable shops and milk plants. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the next decision will be taken after March 31.