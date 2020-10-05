Delhi CM Kejriwal launches Anti-Air Pollution Campaign, announces setting up of war room, green app

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 5, 2020 launched an anti-air pollution campaign named "Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh" for cleaner national capital. The Chief Minister said that air pollution could be life threatening amid the COVID-19 pandemic as both affect the lungs.

Under this campaign, the state has prepared separate plans for all the 13 pollution hotspots in the city. The focus areas of the campaign include transplantation of trees, adoption of Electric Vehicles and dust control.

Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal launches anti-pollution campaign



✔️Anti-dust measures



✔️Hotspot management



✔️Green App



✔️War room against pollution



✔️Tree Transplantation Policy



✔️ Action against Parali burning



✔️Encouraging adoption of EVs#DelhiFightsPollution — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 5, 2020

War Room & Green Delhi App

While launching the campaign, CM Kejriwal announced that a "war room" is under development in the state for monitoring all the anti-pollution measures taken by his government to battle air pollution.

The Minister also announced that a mobile app named "Green Delhi" is also under development that will help people bring pollution causing activities to the notice of Delhi Government. These activities could be garbage burning, industrial pollution, etc. These complaints will be addressed in the given deadline and the Chief Minister will get a daily report on resolved and pending complaints.

Others Directions issued by Delhi CM to battle Air Pollution

Concerned departments have been asked to fill potholes to reduce emission of dust, which is one of a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi.

Teams formed by the Government are constantly inspecting the construction sites to check dust pollution.

There are 11 thermal power plants that fall within 300 km of Delhi; these plants need to reduce their emissions.