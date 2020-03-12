Delhi Government announces closure of all schools, colleges and cinema theatres till March 31st

Coronavirus Delhi news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 12, 2020 announced closure of all schools, colleges and cinema theatres in the national capital till March 31st. The decision came after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus as 'pandemic'.

The Delhi Government has invoked Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The Delhi CM announced that all cinema halls will remain shut till March 31st and all schools and colleges where exams are not being conducted will also be shut effective immediately.

The schools, colleges and exam centres where CBSE Board exams are being conducted will remain open.

Coronavirus Delhi news: Important Details

1. The Delhi Government has ordered closure of all schools and colleges where exams are not being conducted till March 31, 2020.

2. All cinema theatres in the National Capital will also remain closed till March 31.

3. The government has also advised all public gatherings to be cancelled till March 31.

4. Currently, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi has gone up to 6.

What is Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897?

The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 was passed with the objective of tackling and preventing the spread of “dangerous epidemic diseases”. The act gives powers to the centre and state governments to take special measures and form regulations that people can follow to stop the spread of epidemic diseases.

The act also includes penalties for violating the set regulations, in accordance with IPC's Section 188. It also provides protection to the officers acting under it. The act has just four sections.

Under the act, the state government may prescribe temporary regulations that the public will be required to follow for the prescribed period. Any person found violating the regulations of the act is liable to be faced with penalty including six month's imprisonment and fine worth Rs 1000 or both. The act was invoked to control the plague epidemic in the 1890s.