Delhi government announces schools to remain closed until the next order

Delhi Education Minister, Manish Sisodia announced on October 28, 2020, that all the private and government schools in the state must remain closed until the next order due to the COVID-19 threat.

The Education Minister added that even parents are not agreeing to resume regular classes. Earlier on October 5, 2020, the state government had announced that all the schools in the city will remain closed till October 31, when the decision will be reviewed.

All government and private schools in Delhi to remain closed until next order: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

The schools in the National Capital have been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19 cases in the city. The closing of schools in Delhi had been announced days before the central government announced the nationwide lockdown to curb the transmission of Coronavirus.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also informed that the state government has decided to increase 1,330 seats in the colleges that are under IP University.

Delhi records its highest single-day covid case rise:

Delhi on October 27, 2020, saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases. The city recorded fresh 4,853 cases, which is the highest rise in Delhi to date as people call it the third wave, strongest so far. The fresh cases came out of the 57,210 tests which were conducted on October 26.

The previous highest single-day spike was 4,473 cases which were recorded on September 16, 2020. As per the bulletin released by Delhi Health Department, the positivity rate stood at 8.48%, while the case fatality rate has been 1.74%.

With this latest spike, the active cases in Delhi on October 27 rose to 27,873 and the total number of cases has climbed to 3,64,341.