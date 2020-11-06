Delhi Government bans firecrackers to deal with bad air and rising COVID-19 cases

The Government of Delhi on November 5, 2020, decided to ban the sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers ahead of Diwali from November 7 to 30. The decision was announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal after a review of the COVID-19 situation in the Capital.

After a review meeting with the District Magistrates, Chief Secretary, and Health Department Officials, CM Kejriwal informed that COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and the pollution, hence the government has decided to ban firecrackers in the city.

While informing the decision of banning firecrackers through Twitter, the Chief Minister of Delhi also added that to deal with rising cases, medical infrastructure, oxygen, and ICU beds have been increased in the Delhi Government hospitals.

In the past few days, Delhi has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases where the number of daily infections crossed the 6000 marks for the second consecutive day on November 4, 2020.

Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to



1. Ban crackers in Del



2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy n ICU beds are being increased in Del govt hospis — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

States that have banned firecrackers • Rajasthan- Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had informed on November 2, 2020, that the government has decided to put a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state to protect the health of COVID-19 patients and the public from the smoke. There will also be a penalty of Rs 2,000 on anyone violating the order. • Odisha- After Rajasthan, Odisha also announced the ban on the bursting or sale of firecrackers from November 10 to 30. It was also informed that any person violating the order will be punished under the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other relevant laws. • Sikkim- The state announced a blanket ban on firecrackers on November 4, 2020, for the safety of COVID-19 patients and for the ones who have recovered. • West Bengal: Along with Delhi on November 5, 2020, the Calcutta High Court also announced the ban on the use of firecrackers on Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and Diwali to check the spread of the virus. • Maharashtra- On November 6, 2020, the government issued the guidelines for curbing the spread of COVID-19 during Diwali and urged the citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers. However, on November 5, 2020, BMC had announced that it will ban the firecrackers at public places in the city and warned of penalizing the violators

Problem of rising pollution in Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hopes that this will be the last year that when North India will suffer due to the pollution. He informed that Delhi has provided a sustainable alternative to stubble burning with a newly-developed bio-decomposer solution.

He added that for many years smoke from the stubble burning has caused pollution in Delhi and no state government has provided any form of an effective solution to this problem. Delhi CM mentioned that the government has taken crucial steps in association with the Indian Agricultural Institute for providing an alternative to stubble burning.