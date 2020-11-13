Delhi Government launches Jeevan Seva App for transportation of COVID-19 patients

The Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 12, 2020, launched the Jeevan Seva App for the safe and timely transportation of Corona patients to the healthcare facilities and hospitals. It has been launched in collaboration with EVERA Cab services.

While launching the app, the minister informed that the state government has launched the app to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation. He added that with this app, ambulance requirements, health check-ups, health amenities and admission to hospitals are now just a click away.

Delhi Government has launched the Jeevan Seva app to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation. This will facilitate hassle-free transport to and from hospitals and COVID centers free of cost.



Download Here https://t.co/CZI00TPIuI pic.twitter.com/mDFkw0e2Qs — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) November 12, 2020

Significance:

Delhi Health Minister informed that the Jeevan Seva app will add efficiency to the emergency commute services of Delhi by enabling more availability of ambulances for catering to serious requests in time.

The patients will also be informed about the pick-up time and will be able to contact the driver through the app which will help in reducing the anxiety regarding the availability of the ambulance.

Jeevan Seva App: Highlights

• Citizens will also get access to e-vehicles with this app, providing free pick up and drop services.

• Electric vehicles will be used as ambulances for transferring non-critical patients to the health care facilities within the city.

• Each vehicle will also be properly sanitized after every ride. The cabin will be insulated as well.

• It will provide hassle-free transport to and from hospitals as well as to Coronavirus centres free of cost.

• The entire process will be completely digital as the patients will be able to contact the drivers through the app. It will also give a touch-free convenient drive to patients.

How the Jeevan Seva App will function?

• Patients will be able to download the app through a link. It will be sent through SMS or QR code.

• The availability of real-time GPS tracking will make the monitoring of the app much easier and smoother.

• The drivers of the vehicles will be informed through the app and they will reach the patients once the pick-up location will be automatically captured.

• The drivers will also be trained and will be complying with the safety guidelines like wearing PPE kits apart from being well equipped with sanitizers.