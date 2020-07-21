Delhi Gov't approves ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 21 announced that his government has approved ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’. The scheme will help the beneficiaries avail of the doorstep delivery of ration.

Delhi Chief Minister mentioned that the state cabinet has approved the scheme and also added that the Delhi government has made major improvements in the system of rationing in the last five years.

Arvind Kejriwal also informed that the day home delivery of ration commences in Delhi, on the same day, central government’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ Scheme will also be implemented in the state.

आज कैबिनेट ने “मुख्यमंत्री घर घर राशन योजना” पारित की। इसके लागू होने पर लोगों के घर राशन भिजवाया जाएगा, उन्हें राशन की दुकान पर नहीं आना पड़ेगा। ये बहुत ही क्रांतिकारी कदम है। वर्षों से हमारा सपना था कि गरीब को इज़्ज़त से राशन मिले, आज वो सपना पूरा हुआ। https://t.co/urxJR5Y3IF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2020

Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana: Key Highlights

• Delhi Chief Minister informed that under the scheme, people will no longer have to visit the ration shop and the ration will be transported to people’s homes with due respect.

• Packing of rice and sugar will also be done and delivered at the doorstep. The flour will be crushed and wheat will be from the FCI warehouse.

• People will be provided with both the option of going to a shop and buying ration or delivery of ration at their doorstep. They can pick either as per their preference.

• Home delivery of ration will start in the next six to seven months. In the delivery, the flour will be provided instead of the wheat.

Delhi CM on PDS ration delivery scheme:

While commenting on the ration distribution system, Delhi CM acknowledged that since ration distribution has started in the country, poor people have to face a lot of difficulty in getting it.

He added that sometimes shops are closed, sometimes there is food adulteration or sometimes people are charged with higher prices but in the last five, the Delhi government has made many improvements in the system of rationing in the state.

The Chief Minister while making an announcement also informed that this move comes as a great pleasure for him as before joining politics, he along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia used to run an organisation called Parivartan which worked for the rights of the poor.