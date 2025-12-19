TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 (OUT): Download Selection PDF Here

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The Result has been declared in the PDF format containing the hall tickets of candidates provisionally selected for appointment to the posts falling under Group-III Services. Out of the 1,363 notified vacancies, TSPSC has provisionally selected 1,370 candidates.

Approximately 5.36 lakh candidates have applied for the TSPSC Group 3 Vacancy 2025 and candidates who appeared for the written examination now on November 17 and 18, 2024, can now access the General Ranking List (GRL) and individual scorecards on the official website.

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link

TSPSC has officially activated the TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Group 3 posts such as Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, and Junior Stenographer can now download the result by clicking on the direct link below.