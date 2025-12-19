TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 (OUT): Download Selection PDF Here

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The Result has been declared in the PDF format containing the hall tickets of candidates provisionally selected for appointment to the posts falling under Group-III Services. Out of the 1,363 notified vacancies, TSPSC has provisionally selected 1,370 candidates.
Approximately 5.36 lakh candidates have applied for the TSPSC Group 3 Vacancy 2025 and candidates who appeared for the written examination now on November 17 and 18, 2024, can now access the General Ranking List (GRL) and individual scorecards on the official website.
TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link
TSPSC has officially activated the TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Group 3 posts such as Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, and Junior Stenographer can now download the result by clicking on the direct link below.
|
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025
TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: Overview
TSPSC has released the Group 3 final result on its official website, tspsc.gov.in, containing the hall ticket number of candidates shortlisted for Certificate Verification. Check the table below for TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Assistant, Senior Accountant, Auditor, etc.
|
Number of Candidates Shortlisted
|
1,370
|
Written Exam Date
|
November 17 & 18, 2024
|
Final Result Date
|
December 19, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Certificate Verification
|
Official Website
|
tspsc.gov.in
How to Check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025?
Candidates can check the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.
- Now Select "Group-III Services (29/2022) Provisional Selection Notification".
- Now press Ctrl+F to check your Hall Ticket Number
- Save and download the PDF for future reference
What's Next After the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025?
Candidates whose hall ticket number is in the provisional list must prepare for the Certificate Verification stage. The Commission will issue a separate schedule for this. Candidates need to present original certificates, including:
- Proof of Educational Qualifications (SSC/Inter/Degree).
- Study Certificates (Class 1st to 7th).
- Community/Caste Certificate (if applicable).
- No Objection Certificate (for those already employed).
- Aadhaar Card or other valid ID proof.
