TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 (OUT): Download Selection PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 19, 2025, 12:42 IST

The TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 is now available on tspsc.gov.in. The Commission has provisionally selected 1,370 candidates for various government departments. Shortlisted candidates must download the selection list PDF from the official web portal for final joining dates and department-wise appointment schedules

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The Result has been declared in the PDF format containing the hall tickets of candidates provisionally selected for appointment to the posts falling under Group-III Services. Out of the 1,363 notified vacancies, TSPSC has provisionally selected 1,370 candidates.
Approximately 5.36 lakh candidates have applied for the TSPSC Group 3 Vacancy 2025 and candidates who appeared for the written examination now on November 17 and 18, 2024, can now access the General Ranking List (GRL) and individual scorecards on the official website.

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link

TSPSC has officially activated the TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link on its official website, tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Group 3 posts such as Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, and Junior Stenographer can now download the result by clicking on the direct link below.

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: Overview

TSPSC has released the Group 3 final result on its official website, tspsc.gov.in, containing the hall ticket number of candidates shortlisted for Certificate Verification. Check the table below for TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organization

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)

Post Name

Junior Assistant, Senior Accountant, Auditor, etc.

Number of Candidates Shortlisted

1,370

Written Exam Date

November 17 & 18, 2024

Final Result Date

December 19, 2025 

Selection Process

Written Exam & Certificate Verification

Official Website

tspsc.gov.in

How to Check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025?

Candidates can check the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab.
  • Now Select "Group-III Services (29/2022) Provisional Selection Notification".
  • Now press Ctrl+F to check your Hall Ticket Number
  • Save and download the PDF for future reference

What's Next After the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025?

Candidates whose hall ticket number is in the provisional list must prepare for the Certificate Verification stage. The Commission will issue a separate schedule for this. Candidates need to present original certificates, including:

  • Proof of Educational Qualifications (SSC/Inter/Degree).
  • Study Certificates (Class 1st to 7th).
  • Community/Caste Certificate (if applicable).
  • No Objection Certificate (for those already employed).
  • Aadhaar Card or other valid ID proof.

