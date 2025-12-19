Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 19, 2025, 12:43 IST

The Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26 is expected to start from January 1, 2026, following Christmas holidays in December. As per previous academic calendars, schools in Karnataka usually observe a short break on December 24 and 25 for Christmas, while the main winter vacation is scheduled in early January. The winter break is likely to continue till January 15, with schools reopening around January 16, 2026. The final dates will be confirmed by the Karnataka School Education Department, and students are advised to check school circulars for official updates.

Karnataka School Winter Vacation: As the festive season approaches, students and parents across Karnataka are looking forward to updates on the Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26. Unlike northern states that observe long winter breaks due to extreme cold, schools in Karnataka usually follow a different pattern, with a short Christmas break in December and a longer winter vacation scheduled in early January.

Based on previous academic calendars and holiday trends, the winter vacation in Karnataka schools is expected to begin in early January 2026. However, official confirmation from the Karnataka School Education Department is awaited.

Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26: 

As per the general holiday pattern followed by government and private schools in the state, students can expect the winter break after New Year.

Tentative Winter Vacation Schedule

Event

Expected Date

Christmas Eve Holiday

December 24, 2025

Christmas Day Holiday

December 25, 2025

Regular Classes

December 26 to December 31, 2025

Winter Vacation Begins

January 1, 2026

Winter Vacation Ends

January 15, 2026

Schools Reopen

January 16, 2026

Duration: Around 15 days

These dates are tentative and may vary slightly depending on district-level instructions and school management decisions.

Who Will Follow the Karnataka Winter Vacation Schedule?

The winter vacation is likely to be observed by:

  • Government schools under the Karnataka Education Department

  • Aided and private schools across the state

  • Schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, and other boards (as per their own calendars)

Students are advised to check with their respective schools for the final holiday notice.

Why Karnataka Schools Have Winter Break in January?

Karnataka experiences a relatively mild winter compared to northern states. Due to this:

  • Schools usually remain open in late December, except for Christmas holidays.

  • The main winter vacation is scheduled in January to align with New Year and festivals like Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

This allows students to enjoy cultural celebrations while getting a short academic break.

What Students Can Do During Winter Vacation?

The winter break is a good time for students to:

  • Revise important chapters from the syllabus

  • Complete pending assignments or holiday homework

  • Read books and improve general knowledge

  • Spend quality time with family and relax before the next academic phase

Teachers often begin classes after vacation with revision sessions.

Official Notification Awaited

The Karnataka School Education Department will issue the final winter vacation circular through official channels. Schools will also inform students via notice boards, circulars, and digital communication groups.

Any changes due to local events or administrative reasons will be notified separately.

The Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26 is expected to start from January 1, 2026, with schools reopening around January 16, 2026. While Christmas holidays will be observed in December, the main winter break is likely to be in early January. Students and parents should stay alert for official announcements and school notices for confirmed dates. The winter vacation offers students a much-needed pause to recharge before resuming studies in the new year.

