Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

Karnataka School Winter Vacation: As the festive season approaches, students and parents across Karnataka are looking forward to updates on the Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26. Unlike northern states that observe long winter breaks due to extreme cold, schools in Karnataka usually follow a different pattern, with a short Christmas break in December and a longer winter vacation scheduled in early January.

Based on previous academic calendars and holiday trends, the winter vacation in Karnataka schools is expected to begin in early January 2026. However, official confirmation from the Karnataka School Education Department is awaited.

Karnataka School Winter Vacation 2025-26:

As per the general holiday pattern followed by government and private schools in the state, students can expect the winter break after New Year.