Delhi govt plans Sero Survey, results of one by ICMR not yet revealed

The Delhi government has been planning to conduct Sero Surveillance of about 20,000 people as the state government comes up with a new strategy to combat COVID-19.

The plan structured by the Delhi government will fit in with a former focus of the authorities on effective monitoring of active cases and contact tracing that will help in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had also conducted the sero surveillance but the results of the survey are yet to be made public by the Institute.

Why survey is important?

As per the senior government official, the authorities will start sero surveillance in Delhi through antibody testing to observe how much of the population has been exposed to the COVID-19 infection as of now.

Sero Survey in Delhi:

The Delhi government official informed that it is a population-based survey that will start by June 25 or June 26. The results of the survey will help in identifying how much of the population has been exposed to the infection and whether they have developed immunity against the virus.

Why it will be a futile exercise?

However, some microbiologists have stated that it will be a futile exercise as the results of the earlier survey done by ICMR were brushed under the carpet. The government is required to release the data from the earlier survey first. There is no point in conducting another survey when the results of the previous one are not yet public.

What is Sero Survey for COVID-19?

The ministry has explained that the survey involves testing blood serum of a group of individuals to monitor the trends of SARS-COV-2 infection or novel coronavirus at the district level.

Among the low-risk population, outpatient attendees, and pregnant women will be tested while for the high-risk population, health care workers will be surveyed.