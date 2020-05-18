Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Buses, Autos Allowed, Shops to open on Odd-Even Basis

Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the new lockdown guidelines for Delhi till May 31, 2020. The new Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines comprise several relaxations for the public, especially for the transport sector with buses, autos, taxis and Grameen seva to be allowed to operate.

What will not be allowed?

• Metro services

• Educational institutions, colleges, coaching and training institutes to remain shut

• Hotels to remain shut

• Cinema theatres, gyms, entertainment parks, bar,assembly halls to remain shut

• Any kind of gathering, social, academic or entertainment to not be allowed

• Religious places to remain shut

• Religous gathering will not be allowed

• Barber shops, saloon and spa to remain shut

Night Curfew to continue

Like previous lockdown periods, Night Curfew will remain in place in Delhi until 31st May 2020. People will not be allowed to step out between 7 PM and 7 AM, except for essential services in the national capital.

Old and Young advised to stay at home

People above the age of 65 years and children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women and people with other major ailments like diabetes advised to remain at home as they will be more at risk of contracting the virus.

What will be allowed?

Restaurants: All restaurants will be allowed to operate but sitting will not be allowed. They can home deliver.

Sports Facilities: In line with the central government guidelines, Delhi government has allowed opening of sports complexes and stadiums in the national capital. However, any sporting event taking place in national capital will take without any spectators.

Taxi and Autos Allowed: Under the revised lockdownguidelines, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has allowed autos and taxis can run with limited passengers. While autos and e-rickshaws will be allowed to operate with only one passenger, Taxi cabs will be able to ply with a maximum of 2 passengers. The drivers will be required to disinfect their seats after de-boarding of each passenger. No car pooling or cab sharing will be allowed.

Grameen seva, fatfat seva, maxi cabs and RTVs be to allowed: The Delhi government has also allowed grameen and fatfat seva to operate with a maximum of 2 passengers and maxi cab with 5 passengers and RTVs with maximum 12 passengers.

Movement of vehicles to be allowed: The movement of private vehicles will be allowed including both cars and bikes. A maximum of 4 people will be allowed in a car and no pillion rider will be allowed ob bikes.

All Government/ Private Offices allowed to Open: The Delhi Government has allowed all private offices to open at full strength in the national capital during Lockdown 4.0. However, the Chief Minister has also urged employers to follow work from home policy as much as possible.

All markets/ shops to open: Delhi Government has allowed stand-alone shops to open in market complexes on odd-even formula basis. However, barber shops and salons are not allowed to open yet.

Industries to open: All industries have been allowed to open with staggered timings.

Construction Activities to begin: All construction activities have been allowed to begin with workers living in Delhi. Transborder workers will not be allowed.

Marriages allowed: The Delhi Government has permitted marriage functions to happen with not more than 50 guests and proper social distancing to be followed.

Funerals: The Delhi CM has allowed funerals to happen with 20 people and proper social distancing.

Containment Zones

No activity will be allowed in containment zones except essential services.

Inter-state Movement

• Inter-state movement of healthcare and medical staff and sanitation staff and ambulances will be allowed, in line with the guidelines issued by the central government.

• Inter-state movement of all goods and empty trucks will also be allowed.

Wearing of Masks compulsory

The wearing of masks is compulsory like before and strict social distancing measures will have to be followed everywhere.