Delhi, Punjab sign first-ever Knowledge Sharing Agreement- Know All About it in 7 Points

The Delhi and Punjab governments signed a unique Knowledge Sharing Agreement on April 26, 2022. The agreement was signed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of other AAP leaders.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal stated that the Knowledge-Sharing Agreement is a unique incident in the history of India. He informed that the two governments are signing an agreement to share knowledge. He stated that their goal is to learn from each other and move forward.

He said in a tweet that now Punjab and Delhi will work together towards fulfilling the dreams of Baba Saheb Sardar Bhagat Singh.

बाबा साहब और सरदार भगत सिंह जी के सपनों को पूरा करने की दिशा में अब पंजाब और दिल्ली मिलकर काम करेंगे। पंजाब सीएम सरदार भगवंत मान जी के साथ साझा प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेंस। LIVE https://t.co/uKgeP43osJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2022

Knowledge Sharing Agreement: Know All About it in 7 Points!

1. The Punjab Government signed the Knowledge Sharing Agreement with the Delhi Government.

2. It is a new experiment in the history of India that an agreement has been made to share the knowledge.

3. The two governments have signed the agreement to learn from each other's good deeds for the betterment of the people of Delhi and Punjab.

4. The governments of the two states will work together for the people of the two states.

5. Under the agreement, the two states will ‘cooperate for framing and implementing public welfare programmes in various fields on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit’.

6. The two states will cooperate on 18 priority areas under the agreement including public education, health, environment and pollution control, women and child development, nutrition, sociaI security, water supply and sanitation, housing, tourism and hospitality, urban development, governance reforms, citizen sevices, public works, employment and labour welfare, industrial development and investment promotion, tourism and hospitality, fiscal stability and welfare of SCs/STs/OBCs/minorities.

7. The agreement also mentions that cooperation between the two states will include any other area decided mutually between them.

The Knowledge-Sharing Agreement is a unique incident in the history of India; governments are signing an agreement to share knowledge... our goal is to learn from each other & move forward; it's a big development: AAP national convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/9sypxieF54 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Significance The agreement is a new type of initiative in the country, which will help both states progress. Under the agreement, the governments of the two states will work together for the people of the two states. As per the CMs of the two states, the historic agreement will allow free flow of ideas for the growth of both the states. They mentioned in a joint press conference that no state has learnt from another since Independence but kept re-inventing its own plans for growth and development and they propose to change that. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his government was willing to share its “Delhi model” with any state willing to replicate it. The newly sworn-in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called Kejriwal as a ‘krantikari’ CM and said that he is willing to go anywhere to learn anything that will help his state grow. देश में ये एक नई तरह की पहल है। दो सरकारें मिलकर जनता के लिए काम करेंगी। एक दूसरे के अच्छे कामों को सींखेंगे और सिखाएँगे। ऐसे ही दिल्ली और पंजाब आगे बढ़ेगा, ऐसे ही देश आगे बढ़ेगा। हम सब मिलकर बाबा साहब और सरदार भगत सिंह जी के सपनों को साकार करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/VDHGGSwT3z — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2022

Background

AAP's Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the new Punjab Chief Minister in a historic ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's native village on March 16, 2022 in the presence of thousands of people. The 48-year-old became the youngest Punjab CM since 1970s and also the first non-Congress, non-Akali Chief Minister of the state. This came after AAP registered a historic victory in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly. The party won simple majority, reducing Congress to 18 and Shiromani Akali Dal to just 3 seats.

