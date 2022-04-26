COVAXIN, Corbevax and ZycovD COVID vaccines receive nod for restricted emergency use for children in India

Vaccines for kids in India: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN for children between the age of 6-12 years.

Along with COVAXIN, DCGI has also given restricted emergency use approval to Corbevax and ZycovD for the children in India. ZycovD (Zydus Cadila Vaccine) has been given approval for the children above the age of 12 years while Corbevax has been granted nod for the children between the age of 5-12 years.

The latest approval by DCGI for the COVID vaccines for children in India can be seen in the light of increasing COVID cases in the country over the past few weeks. To monitor the COVID situation in the country, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a review meeting with the Chief Ministers soon.

COVAXIN receives approval for children between 6-12 years

Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN has received an emergency use authorization by DCGI for children between the age of 6-12 years. Last week, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of DCGI had asked Bharat Biotech for additional data on COVAXIN for administering it to children below the age of 12 years.

COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech is developed with the use of the whole-virion inactivated Vero cell-derived platform technology. Inactivated vaccines do not replicate and are unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects.

Corbevax, ZycovD Vaccines receive approval

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on the same day, also granted approval to Corbevax and ZycovD vaccines for the children in India.

Corbevax has been granted approval for children between the age of 5-12 years while ZycovD has been approved for children above the age of 12 years.

COVID-19 vaccination for children in India

India launched the COVID-19 vaccination for children between the age of 12-14 years on March 16. The countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers receiving the vaccination in the first phase.

The next phase of COVID vaccination started on March 1, 2021, for those above the age of 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbidities conditions. The Government launched vaccination allowing everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1, 2021.