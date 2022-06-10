District Skill Development Planning Awards: 30 districts awarded at 2nd edition of DSDP Awards; Full list of winners

DSDP Awards winners: The 2nd edition of the Awards for Excellence in District Skill Development Planning was organized at Dr Ambedkar International Centre. Top 30 districts were awarded with District Skill Development Planning Awards 2022 for their innovative best practices in skill development in the region. Rajkot in Gujarat, Cachar in Assam, and Satara in Maharashtra, respectively have been ranked among the top three districts.

District Skill Development Planning Award Ceremony was attended by the District Collectors, District Magistrates, and other representatives from across 30 states. They also shared their ideas and experiences and presented the skill development work done at the grassroot level in their districts.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while congratulating all the participants of the District Skill Development Planning Awards said that all the planning for the skill development should have a link to the local economy. He added that the way to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is through the building of Aatmanirbhar districts.

District #Skill Development Plans for each district shd be formed keeping in mind #local opportunities - so that youth find careers locally n dont hv to depend only on work outside



District Skill Development Planning Awards given under 3 categories

30 districts were selected and awarded the District Skill Development Planning Awards under the following three categories:

Category 1: 8 Awards for Excellence in District Skill Development Planning

Category 2: 13 Certificate for Excellence in District Skill Development Planning

Category 3: 9 Letter of Appreciation for District Skill Development Planning

District Skill Development Planning Awards: Objective

DSDP awards aim at encouraging all the District Skill Committees (DSCs) and promoting a better understanding of District Skill Development Planning by using capabilities for implementing the targeted projects at the district level in India.

DSDP awards aim at maximizing the impact of SANKALP’s primary initiative, which is to strengthen the institutional mechanisms for skill development at the state and district level.

About District Skill Development Planning Awards

DSDP awards were instituted under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Scheme in June 2018 for promoting decentralized planning, acknowledging and rewarding the extraordinary and innovative work done by the districts in the field of skill development. The first edition of DSDP awards was held in 2018-19, with 228 districts from 19 states participating in the initiative.

