District Skill Development Planning Awards: 30 districts awarded at 2nd edition of DSDP Awards; Full list of winners

DSDP 2022 winners: Top 30 districts were awarded with District Skill Development Planning Awards 2022 for their innovative best practices in skill development in the region. 

Updated: Jun 10, 2022 13:37 IST
DSDP Awards 2022
DSDP Awards 2022

DSDP Awards winners: The 2nd edition of the Awards for Excellence in District Skill Development Planning was organized at Dr Ambedkar International Centre. Top 30 districts were awarded with District Skill Development Planning Awards 2022 for their innovative best practices in skill development in the region. Rajkot in Gujarat, Cachar in Assam, and Satara in Maharashtra, respectively have been ranked among the top three districts.

District Skill Development Planning Award Ceremony was attended by the District Collectors, District Magistrates, and other representatives from across 30 states. They also shared their ideas and experiences and presented the skill development work done at the grassroot level in their districts.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while congratulating all the participants of the District Skill Development Planning Awards said that all the planning for the skill development should have a link to the local economy. He added that the way to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is through the building of Aatmanirbhar districts.

District Skill Development Planning Awards given under 3 categories

30 districts were selected and awarded the District Skill Development Planning Awards under the following three categories:

Category 1: 8 Awards for Excellence in District Skill Development Planning

Category 2: 13 Certificate for Excellence in District Skill Development Planning

Category 3: 9 Letter of Appreciation for District Skill Development Planning

District Skill Development Planning Awards: Objective

DSDP awards aim at encouraging all the District Skill Committees (DSCs) and promoting a better understanding of District Skill Development Planning by using capabilities for implementing the targeted projects at the district level in India.

DSDP awards aim at maximizing the impact of SANKALP’s primary initiative, which is to strengthen the institutional mechanisms for skill development at the state and district level.

About District Skill Development Planning Awards

DSDP awards were instituted under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Scheme in June 2018 for promoting decentralized planning, acknowledging and rewarding the extraordinary and innovative work done by the districts in the field of skill development. The first edition of DSDP awards was held in 2018-19, with 228 districts from 19 states participating in the initiative.

DSDP Awards 2022: Full List of winners

Ranking

State

District

1

Gujarat

Rajkot

2

Assam

Cachar

3

Maharashtra

Satara

4

Kerala

Malappuram

5

Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag

6

Maharashtra

Sindhudurg

7

Bihar

Gaya

8

Chattisgarh

Dantewada

9

Bihar

Araria

10

Uttar Pradesh

Bahraich

11

Himachal Pradesh

Mandi

12

Maharashtra

Washim

13

Gujarat

Patan

14

Uttarakhand

Bageshwar

15

Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur

16

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

17

Uttar Pradesh

Chandauli

18

Maharashtra

Thane

19

Madhya Pradesh

Singrauli

20

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

21

Chattisgarh

Mahasamund

22

Uttar Pradesh

Sonbhadra

23

Jharkhand

Giridih

24

Gujarat

Surendranagar

25

Karnataka

Raichur

26

Maharashtra

Solapur

27

Kerala

Thrissur

28

Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam

29

Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam

30

Haryana

Nuh (Mewat)

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    View all