US President Donald Trump to sign new police reform order

Donald Trump to sign new police reform orderUS President Donald Trump will sign a new executive order seeking police reforms on June 16, 2020. The order will seek to improve the treatment of African Americans and others by police officers by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources.

The new order comes in the wake of rising protests across the United States against the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The protests were further intensified after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta by a police officer. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her post a day after the fatal tragedy and the police officer involved in the shooting was fired.

The protests to end racism especially against African Americans have translated into an organised movement called “Black Lives Matter”, which has spread like wildfire across the United States and continues to spread across the world. The protests also turned violent in some areas, accompanied by vandalism of public places and historical statues including that of Mahatma Gandhi and Winston Churchill.

Significance The new police reform order comes as Trump struck a strict law and order tone while responding to the nationwide protests. The US President’s handling of the protests has received extensive criticism from the opposition Democrats and raised concerns among the allies that this along with his handling of the coronavirus could hurt his chances of re-election in November 2020.

Police Reform Order: Objective

The new police reform order aims to incentivize police departments to improve by tying federal approval of discretionary grants to good policing practices.

Key Highlights

• The order will encourage police departments to employ the latest standards for use of force and improve information sharing so that police officers are not hired without proper background verification.

• The order will also add social workers to law enforcement responses to non-violent cases involving drug addiction and homelessness.

• The US President said that they are going to be talking about things that they have been watching and seeing for the last month and have some solutions.

• Trump is expected to officially sign the order at an event that will see participation from law enforcement officials and families of people who have been killed by police.

Background

The protestors have been calling for defunding of the police departments. Trump’s administration has provided a contrast by stating that instead of defunding the police, they are looking to invest more and incentivise best practises.