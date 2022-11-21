Airport in Arunachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Itanagar

Donyi Polo Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, 2022, inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first Greenfield Airport in Itanagar. The Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh will boost connectivity in the Northeast region. The name of the first Greenfield Airport in the state reflects the traditions and the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) in the state. Currently, Arunachal Pradesh has two airports, one at Pasighat and the other at Tezu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo Airport, in Itanagar.



First Greenfield Airport in Arunachal Pradesh: Significance

Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to play a significant role in improving connectivity. The airport will also contribute to the growth of trade and tourism in the Northeast region.

Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh: Key Details

1. The foundation stone for Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019.

2. Arunachal Pradesh’s first Greenfield Airport has been developed in an area of over 690 acres. It has been built at a cost of more than Rs. 640 crores.

3. The airport has a 2300 m runway and is well suited for all-weather operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes renewable energy and the recycling of resources.

4. As per the official statement, the terminal at Hollongi has been constructed approx. at a cost of Rs. 955 crores with an area of 4100 sq km. It has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour.

5. The Donyi Polo Airport will also be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh and the first in its capital city Itanagar. The total number of airports in the Northeast is 16.

Kameng Hydro Power Station in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station in Arunachal Pradesh to the nation.

The power station in the state has been developed at a cost of more than Rs. 8,450 crores. The ambitious projects aim to turn Arunachal Pradesh into a power-surplus state.

The Hydro Power station project is in line with India’s commitment to move towards green energy initiatives and will also be beneficial for the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration.

