Former Bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner: A retired IAS officer of the Punjab cadre Arun Goel has been appointed as the Election Commissioner. The Minister of Law and Justice on November 19, 2022, notified the appointment made by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. He will join the office on November 21.

As per the official notification, “The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with an effect from the date he assumes office”.

Arun Goel had taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries. He will join the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

Who is Arun Goel?

Arun Goel is a Punjab Cadre officer of a 1985 batch. Till recently, he was the Heavy Industries Secretary and has also served in the Union Culture Ministry and was also the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.

Goel was to retire on December 31, 2022, however, his voluntary retirement came into effect on November 18.

Once Arun Goel takes up the position as the Election Commissioner, he will be in line to be the next Chief Election Commissioner after Rajiv Kumar demits office in February 2025.

As per the law dealing with the appointment, the service conditions, and retirement of the election commissioners, a person can hold the office of an Election Commissioner or Chief Election Commissioner for six years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier. Arun Goel will be in office till December 2027.

Role of Election Commissioner

The former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra retired in May 2022, handing charge to Rajiv Kumar.

The poll panel has been a two-member body since and had to handle several crucial issues including the demands for the disqualification of Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren.

The poll panel will have its full strength when it decides the election schedule for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Tripura in the coming months.

About Election Commission

The Election Commission of India is a constitutional body. It was established by the Indian Constitution to conduct and regulate elections in India.

Article 324 of the Constitution provides that the power of superintendence, direction, and control of the elections to Parliament, state legislatures, the office of the President of India, and the office of the Vice President of India shall be vested in the Election Commission.

