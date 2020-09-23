Study at Home
DRDO conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS

ABHYAS has a MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation and is powered by a small gas turbine engine.

Sep 23, 2020 11:48 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of ABHYAS on September 22, 2020. The test was conducted from the Interim Test Range in Balasore, Odisha.

During the trials, ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was successfully test flown. The air vehicle can be used as a target for the evaluation of various missile systems.

ABHYAS Flight Test: Key Details

ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), DRDO.

Two demonstrator vehicles were launched using twin underslung booster.

It has a MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation and is powered by a small gas turbine engine.

It also has a Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control.

The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight.

The check out of the air vehicle can be done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS). 

During the flight test, all the parameters of the air vehicle were successfully tested. It achieved vehicle speed of 0.5 mach, user requirement of 5 km flying altitude and endurance of 30 minutes and 2g turn capability.

