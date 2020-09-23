DRDO conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of ABHYAS on September 22, 2020. The test was conducted from the Interim Test Range in Balasore, Odisha.
During the trials, ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was successfully test flown. The air vehicle can be used as a target for the evaluation of various missile systems.
ABHYAS Flight Test: Key Details
• ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), DRDO.
• Two demonstrator vehicles were launched using twin underslung booster.
• It has a MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation and is powered by a small gas turbine engine.
• It also has a Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control.
• The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight.
• The check out of the air vehicle can be done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS).
During the flight test, all the parameters of the air vehicle were successfully tested. It achieved vehicle speed of 0.5 mach, user requirement of 5 km flying altitude and endurance of 30 minutes and 2g turn capability.
The DRDO achieved a milestone today with the successful flight test of ABHYAS - High Speed Expandable Aerial Target from ITR Balasore. This can be used as a target for evaluation of various Missile systems. Congratulations to @DRDO_India & other stakeholders for this achievement.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 22, 2020