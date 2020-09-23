DRDO conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of ABHYAS on September 22, 2020. The test was conducted from the Interim Test Range in Balasore, Odisha.

During the trials, ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was successfully test flown. The air vehicle can be used as a target for the evaluation of various missile systems.

Successful flight test of ABHYAS - High Speed Expendable Aerial Targethttps://t.co/xu1KkUexI6 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 22, 2020

ABHYAS Flight Test: Key Details

• ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), DRDO.

• Two demonstrator vehicles were launched using twin underslung booster.

• It has a MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation and is powered by a small gas turbine engine.

• It also has a Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control.

• The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight.

• The check out of the air vehicle can be done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS).

During the flight test, all the parameters of the air vehicle were successfully tested. It achieved vehicle speed of 0.5 mach, user requirement of 5 km flying altitude and endurance of 30 minutes and 2g turn capability.