DRDO developed indigenous technology cruise missile successfully test fired

India has successfully test-fired the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed indigenous technology cruise missile off the coast of Balasore district in Odisha.

Reportedly, the missile flew for around 150 km with an indigenous cruise engine. More tests will also be conducted in the near future.

Successful test firing of AKASH-NG:

Earlier on July 23, 2021, India had also successful test-fired the indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (AKASH-NG) in Balasore, Odisha. It was a Surface to Air Missile Defence System.

The test-firing of AKASH-NG was also the second test firing of the 30 km strike-range air defence missile systems in two days.