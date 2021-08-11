Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DRDO developed indigenous technology cruise missile successfully test fired

Reportedly, the missile flew for around 150 km with an indigenous cruise engine. More tests will also be conducted in the near future.

Created On: Aug 11, 2021 17:56 ISTModified On: Aug 11, 2021 17:56 IST
DRDO indigenous missile tested

India has successfully test-fired the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed indigenous technology cruise missile off the coast of Balasore district in Odisha.

Successful test firing of AKASH-NG:

Earlier on July 23, 2021, India had also successful test-fired the indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (AKASH-NG) in Balasore, Odisha. It was a Surface to Air Missile Defence System.

The test-firing of AKASH-NG was also the second test firing of the 30 km strike-range air defence missile systems in two days.

