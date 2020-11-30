DRDO increases ICU beds in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital at Delhi Cantt

The Defence Research and Development Organisation- DRDO announced on November 29, 2020, that it has increased the number of ICU beds in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital at Delhi Cantt to 500. The step has been taken on the advice of the central government because of the rising number of cases in Delhi.

The increase in the number of ICU beds required the availability of more additional equipment such as up-gradation of the existing oxygen pipelines and ICU monitors. All the beds in ICU have also been provided with oxygen support.

The COVID care hospital by DRDO was made operational on July 5, 2020, with a mandate for treating COVID-19 patients in Delhi as well as of other states. The hospital is DRDO’s 1000 bed facility with all the essential equipment.

ICU beds in DRDO SVBPH COVID-19 Hospital enhanced to 500. Required equipment, manpower and infrastructure upgraded to tackle the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. https://t.co/kVkKRgrnkU pic.twitter.com/SaDzHm6o3V — DRDO (@DRDO_India) November 29, 2020

Increased medics to deal with the surge of COVID cases:

In order to deal with the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Armed Force Medical Services has decided to increase the medics in the covid care facility. Nursing staff and doctors from CAPF and ITBP have also joined and have been working round the clock. Patients admitted to DRDO’s facility are treated free including medicines, diagnostics, and food.

The patients in the hospital have been admitted from Delhi and from states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Patients treated at DRDO’s COVID care facility:

As per the statement, 3,271 COVID patients have been admitted to COVID care hospital till now and out of them 2,796 have been cured or discharged. Currently, 434 patients have been undergoing treatment out of which 78are service personnel and 356 are civilians.

The patients who are being treated or were admitted to the hospital have expressed appreciation and satisfaction for the care and hygienic facilities at the hospital.