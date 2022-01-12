JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

DRDO successfully flight-tests Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM)

DRDO successfully flight tested the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) in its final deliverable configuration. MPATGM is a low-weight, fire and forget missile.

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 15:15 IST
DRDO flight-tests MPATGM
DRDO flight-tests MPATGM

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on January 11, 2022, successfully flight tested the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). According to the Defence Ministry, the anti-tank missile was flight-tested in its final deliverable configuration.

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the consistent performance of the anti-tank missile and stated that it is a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the development of the advanced technology-based defence system.

The Chairman of DRDO G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated all those who were involved in the anti-tank missile project for the excellent performance of the missile.

Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile flight tested

The Defence Research and Development Organisation said that the anti-tank missile successfully impacted the designated target and destroyed it and the test of the missile has validated the minimum range successfully.

The test-firing of MPATGM was carried out to prove the consistent performance for the minimum range while its performance for the maximum range was proven in the earlier test trials.

About Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

1. The indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) is a low weight, fire and forget missile.

2. The anti-tank missile has a range of 2.5 km.

3. The man-portable anti-tank guided missile has a miniaturized infrared imaging seeker and advanced avionics for onboard control and guidance. Its performance was proven for the maximum range in earlier test trials.

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile successfully test-fired

On January 11, 2022, India also successfully test-fired the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile from the Indian navy Destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western Coast.

The sea to sea variant of the BrahMos Missile was test-fired at a maximum range and the missile had hit the target with pinpoint accuracy. The missile has also proved its mettle against air, sea and land targets and has also deployed against all three arms of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

