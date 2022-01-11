India successfully tests BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile from stealth guided missile destroyer

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile was successfully test-fired by DRDO on January 11, 2022, from the Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western Coast. As per the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile had hit the designated target precisely.

The sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile was test-fired at a maximum range and had hit the target with pinpoint accuracy. While sharing the news via Twitter, the defence research agency of India also shared a photograph of the missile.

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh stated that the successful launch of the BrahMos Missile has reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy’s ‘Mission Readiness’.

Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely. @indiannavy @BrahMosMissile#SashaktBharat#AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/BbnazlRoM4 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 11, 2022

BrahMos Missile successfully test-fired from INS Vishakhapatnam

The successful test-firing of the extended-range BarhMos Supersonic Missile from the Indian Navy Destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam was hailed by the Indian Navy as a twin achievement. INS Vishakhapatnam is the Indian Navy’s newest indigenously built guided-missile destroyer.

As per the Indian Navy, the test certifies the accuracy of the ship’s combat system & armament complex. It also validates a new capability that the missile provides to the Indian Navy and the nation.

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile: Multi-platform missile for ground, air and sea

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in anti-ship mode, in December 2020, was successfully test-fired against a decommissioned Indian Navy Vessel.

The multi-platform and multi-role supersonic missile has proved its mettle against the sea, air as well as land targets and has also been deployed in all three arms of the Indian Armed Forces.

The supersonic missile which was launched in 2001 has been successfully launched from various ships of the Indian Navy, Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft as well as mobile autonomous launchers.

BrahMos Supersonic Missile

The supersonic cruise missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace which is an India-Russian Joint venture.

The missile can be launched from ships, submarines, land or from an aircraft. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of the sound.