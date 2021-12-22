Surface-to-Surface missile ‘Pralay’: DRDO successfully tests missile with ability to change path midair

The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted the maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ on December 22, 2021, from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The Ministry of defence while announcing the test of surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ said that the mission met all of its objectives. The advanced missile ‘Pralay’ has been developed in a way that it is able to defeat the interceptor missiles and also has the ability to change its path after covering certain range mid-air.

Today India successfully testfired the Pralay surface to surface ballistic missile which can strike targets from 150 to 500 kms: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/d1rSsYCzg6 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Test of Surface to surface missile ‘Pralay’

The mission of flight testing surface to surface missile Pralay was met with all its objectives as it followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and also reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the guidance, control, and mission algorithms.

All the subsystems of the Pralay missile performed satisfactorily. All the sensors that were deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast were able to track the missile trajectory and capture all the events.

The missile has a range of 150-500 km and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes state of the art Navigation System and Integrated Avionics: DRDO officials — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Pralay Missile: Important details

Pralay missile is powered by a solid-propellent rocket motor and many other technologies. The surface-to-surface missile has a range of 150-500 kilometers and also can be launched from a mobile launcher.

The guidance system of the Pralay missile includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics. The new generation surface-to-surface missile is equipped with modern technologies. The induction of the missile will also give a necessary impetus to the Armed Forces.