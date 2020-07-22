Study at Home
Earthquake in Alaska: 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska peninsula, Tsunami warning cancelled

Earthquake Alaska Today: The epicentre of the earthquake was 75 miles south of Chignik in Alaska.

Jul 22, 2020 14:50 IST
Earthquake Alaska Today: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit the coast of Alaska, as per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A Tsunami warning was issued earlier but now it has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service tweeted saying that the tsunami warning issued earlier for coastal areas of South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands has been cancelled. 

What we know so far?

The epicentre of the earthquake was 75 miles south of Chignik in Alaska. It hit at 11:42 AM at local time. The depth of the tremor was about 8 miles. 

The earthquake's magnitude was earlier issued as 7.4 but was later upgraded to 7.8. 

The alert area earlier included Tsunami warnings for southern Alaska and Aleutian Islands. 

US, Canada closely monitoring the situation

The National Weather Service of Portland tweeted saying that they are closely monitoring the situation. No tsunami warning has been issued yet for Oregon or Washington.  

The National Weather Service also confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii. 

