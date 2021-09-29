Elder Line, first Pan-India toll-free senior citizens helpline number – All you need to know

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on September 28, 2021, launched the Elder Line, the first Pan-India toll-free helpline number 14567 for senior citizens. The helpline number for senior citizens is called the ‘Elder Line’. The senior citizens helpline number will provide free information and guidance on pension and legal issues, intervene in cases of abuse, and extend emotional support. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the elderly population has been facing many challenges such as social isolation, abuse, neglect, and financial penury.

Elder Line: senior citizens helpline number in India - Aim

Elder Line, the first Pan-India toll-free helpline number 14567 aims to offer senior citizens a single-point platform to connect and address their concerns, get the required information on pension-related issues, or seek emotional support in cases of abuse or isolation.

Who operationalizes Elder Line?

As an initiative by Tata Trusts in collaboration with its partner Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation, Elder Line was first set up in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Telangana government. Elder Line has been opened across 17 states to date. Tata Trusts and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Foundation are the technical partners who are supporting the operationalization of Elder Line.

Over the last 4 months, 30,000 seniors and more than 2 lakh calls have been attended. Of these calls, approximately 23 per cent were related to pension and 40 per cent were related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Elder Line: Significance

By 2050, India will have more than 300 million senior citizens compared to the 120 million as of now. The senior citizen population faces several challenges such as mental, financial, emotional, physical, and legal. The COVID19 pandemic has worsened the situation of senior citizens.

In a recent study by the Agewell Foundation, it was reported that the generation gap has increased due to longer durations of lockdowns amid the COVID19 pandemic and related restrictions such as social distancing. Therefore, taking cognizance of the growing need to support elderlies in India is highly needed. Elder Line is one such step that will help to address the challenges and problems that the elderlies face on a day-to-day basis.