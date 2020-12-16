Election Commission considers idea of digital voter ID card

The Election Commission (EC) is considering the idea of providing voters with a digital election photo identity card for easy accessibility. This was informed by a senior official.

However, the official made it clear that no decision has been taken by the Election Commission in this regard. The official said that the election commission keeps getting ideas and suggestions from officers on fields through working groups of (state) chief electoral officers and the public and this is one such idea.

How will a digital voter ID Card help?

According to the senior EC official, if the commission does decide to provide the voters with a digital voter ID card then voters will be able to carry it on their mobile, website and through email.

What is the objective?

The main objective behind the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility.

What is the reason behind the idea?

The reason behind the idea is that the physical card takes time to print and time to reach the voter. The picture of the voter will also be reportedly clearer in digital mode, making identification easier.

As per another senior EC official, the Election Commission will look into the safety aspect of the digital voter ID card before taking the decision to prevent misuse of technology.

Background

The eligible voters on EC’s electoral rolls are currently provided with a physical voter identity card. Other identity cards including the Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.