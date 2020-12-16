Election Commission considers idea of digital voter ID card

The Election Commission (EC) is considering the idea of providing voters with a digital election photo identity card for easy accessibility.

Dec 16, 2020 15:25 IST

The Election Commission (EC) is considering the idea of providing voters with a digital election photo identity card for easy accessibility. This was informed by a senior official.

However, the official made it clear that no decision has been taken by the Election Commission in this regard. The official said that the election commission keeps getting ideas and suggestions from officers on fields through working groups of (state) chief electoral officers and the public and this is one such idea.

How will a digital voter ID Card help?

According to the senior EC official, if the commission does decide to provide the voters with a digital voter ID card then voters will be able to carry it on their mobile, website and through email. 

What is the objective?

The main objective behind the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility. 

What is the reason behind the idea?

The reason behind the idea is that the physical card takes time to print and time to reach the voter. The picture of the voter will also be reportedly clearer in digital mode, making identification easier. 

As per another senior EC official, the Election Commission will look into the safety aspect of the digital voter ID card before taking the decision to prevent misuse of technology.

Background

The eligible voters on EC’s electoral rolls are currently provided with a physical voter identity card. Other identity cards including the Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material