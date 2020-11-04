Enhanced version of Pinaka rockets successfully test fired by DRDO

 A total of 6 rockets were launched in the series and as per the officials, all the tests met the complete mission objectives.

Nov 4, 2020 18:41 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

An advanced version of the Pinaka rocket system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully test-fired on November 4, 2020.

The rocket was successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A total of 6 rockets were launched in the series and as per the officials, all the tests met the complete mission objectives.

 According to the official from DRDO, all the articles of flight were tracked by a variety of instruments such as radar, telemetry, and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which also assured the performance of flight.

Enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system:

The advanced version of Pinaka Rocket will be replacing the existing Pinaka MK-I rockets which have been currently under production.

Pinaka rockets are named after the bow of Lord Shiva. They are part of the multi-barrel rocket launcher systems which are already in the Indian Army. Pinaka rockets have also been successfully deployed in the operations in both Pakistan and China.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material