Enhanced version of Pinaka rockets successfully test fired by DRDO

An advanced version of the Pinaka rocket system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully test-fired on November 4, 2020.

The rocket was successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A total of 6 rockets were launched in the series and as per the officials, all the tests met the complete mission objectives.

Enhanced version of PINAKA Rocket System, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today on 04 November 2020.

According to the official from DRDO, all the articles of flight were tracked by a variety of instruments such as radar, telemetry, and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which also assured the performance of flight.

Enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system:

The advanced version of Pinaka Rocket will be replacing the existing Pinaka MK-I rockets which have been currently under production.

Pinaka rockets are named after the bow of Lord Shiva. They are part of the multi-barrel rocket launcher systems which are already in the Indian Army. Pinaka rockets have also been successfully deployed in the operations in both Pakistan and China.