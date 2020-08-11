Renowned Poet and Lyricist Rahat Indori passes away after testing positive for Coronavirus

Renowned Urdu Poet and Lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on August 11, 2020. He was 70. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The popular poet suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60% pneumonia,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

The late poet had tweeted regarding his COVID report earlier today. He had written in his tweet that he was found COVID positive. He had been tested for the virus on August 10 after showing initial symptoms of the infection. He wrote that he has been admitted to Aurobindo hospital.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan penned a few heartfelt lines to express his grief at Indori's demise.

...राह के पत्थर से बढ़ कर कुछ नहीं हैं मंज़िलें

रास्ते आवाज़ देते हैं सफ़र जारी रखो

एक ही नदी के हैं ये दो किनारे दोस्तों

दोस्ताना ज़िंदगी से मौत से यारी रखो



राहत जी आप यूँ हमें छोड़ कर जाएंगे, सोचा न था। आप जिस दुनिया में भी हों, महफूज़ रहें, सफर जारी रहे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

Who was Rahat Indori?

• Rahat Indori was famous Urdu poet and lyricist. He was also a former professor and painter. He used to teach Urdu language.

• Indori had worked as a lyricist in many popular Bollywood films including Ghatak, Munnabhai MBBS, Mission Kashmir, Murder, Khuddar and Ashiyaan.

• He had also authored several books such as Rut, Do Kadar or Sahi, Dhoop Bahut Hai, Chand Pagal Hai, Maujood, Naraz and Do Kadar or Sahi.

• He had also traveled widely to several countries across the world to recite poetry including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Mauritius.

• His poem, Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi had gone viral on social media earlier this year.