Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar virtually launches India climate change knowledge portal

The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on November 27, 2020 virtually launched ‘India Climate Change Knowledge Portal’.

While addressing the event he stated that India has practically achieved its pre-2020 climate change targets with regard to climate change actions after the Paris Agreement. He added that even though India is not responsible for climate change but it will take responsible action to mitigate the challenge.

During the virtual launch of the event, the union minister demanded that other nations mist also commit to the advance commitments of Kyoto Protocol which are not being followed by the countries.

Launched the "CLIMATE CHANGE KNOWLEDGE PORTAL"



It will be a single-point information resource that provides information on the different climate initiatives taken by various Line Ministries enabling users to access updated status on these initiatives.

Objective of ‘climate change knowledge portal’:

While expressing happiness over the launch of web portal, Mr. Javadekar informed that portal will be a single point information source. It will provide information on various climate initiatives that are taken by various line of ministries. It will enable users to access the updated status on these initiatives.

Happy to inform that India has practically achieved its Pre-2020 #ClimateAction targets. Although India is not responsible for historical emissions, India, under the dynamic leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, is leading the world on #ClimateAction

Climate Change Knowledge Portal: Key Details

• The portal will have all the major steps that the government has been taking at both national and international levels in order to address the climate change issues.

• The web portal will capture sector-wise mitigation and adaptation actions that are taken by different line ministries in one place.

• The portal will also include updated information on the implementation of these actions. The knowledge portal will help in distributing knowledge among the citizens of India.

Eight major components in Knowledge portal:

• National Policy Framework

• India’s climate profile

• Adaptation Action

• India’s NDC goals

• Bilateral and Multilateral cooperation

• Mitigation actions

• Reports and Publications

• International Climate Negotiations