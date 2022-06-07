Environmental Performance Index 2022: India ranks at bottom among 180 countries; Top 5 countries on index

Environmental Performance Index 2022 UPSC: India has been ranked at the bottom of the 2022 Environmental Performance Index. The country has scored the lowest among 180 countries in the index that evaluated the environmental performance of these countries.

In Environmental Performance Index 2022 India is ranked at 180 with a total score of 18.9 and in the last decade, the performance has gone down by 0.6 scores. India’s neighboring nations have done better including Pakistan which is ranked at 176 and Bangladesh at 177.

As per the report, the countries are scored and ranked in the Environmental performance Index 2022 on the basis of the environmental performance with the use of the most recent year’s data available. The scores are calculated to observe how they have changed over the previous years.

Environmental Performance Index 2022



Top 10 Countries



Denmark🇩🇰🥇

UK🇬🇧🥈

Finland🇫🇮🥉

Malta🇲🇹

Sweden🇸🇪

Luxembourg🇱🇺

Slovenia🇸🇮

Austria🇦🇹

Switzerland🇨🇭

Iceland🇮🇸@Yale pic.twitter.com/Zc7W6rqEbx — Informal Economy (@EconomyInformal) June 5, 2022

Environmental Performance Index 2022

The report has ranked the 180 countries in Environmental Performance Index 2022 on 40 performance indicators across the 11 issue categories on environmental health, climate change performance, and ecosystem vitality.

The analysis of the environmental performance by the 180 countries for the Environmental Performance Index 2022 is being done by the researchers at the Earth Institute of Yale and Columbia University.

Environmental Performance Index 2022: India’s score

India has been given an EPI score of 18.9 EPI on the Environmental Performance Index 2022. The three primary categories under which the scores have been given are ecosystem vitality, climate change performance, and environmental health.

India has score 19.3 on the ecosystem vitality on the index and the change in the area in the last decade in -2.

The country has score 12.5 on health, meaning poor air quality, drinking water and sanitation. India’s waste management in terms of ocean plastics, solid wastes and recycling is also poor.

Environmental Performance Index 2022: Top 5 Countries

Rank Countries EPI Score 10 Year Change Denmark 1 77.90 14.90 United Kingdom 2 77.70 23.00 Finland 3 76.50 21.00 Malta 4 75.20 25.20 Sweden 5 72.70 15.80

Environmental Performance Index 2022: Top 5 countries from below