Eoin Morgan Retirement: England's world cup winning captain to announce International Retirement?

Eoin Morgan Retirement: Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, is set to retire from International cricket this week due to poor form and injuries, as per reports. There are several speculations that Morgan is going to announce his retirement this week itself.

If indeed Eoin Morgan does retire, it would be the end of an era for England’s white-ball team. He had led England to win its first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. Jos Buttler is expected to take over England's captaincy in limited-overs cricket if Morgan retires, as he has been the deputy skipper of England since 2015. Moeen Ali is another captaincy choice to replace Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball captain.

Eoin Morgan had taken over the captaincy of England's ODI team from Alastair Cook ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia. While England had exited the World Cup early, Morgan held on to his role as captain and soon became a catalyst for a revolution in England's ODI cricket, making the team a formidable one.

Eoin Morgan Form

Eoin Morgan has been struggling with poor form and fitness problems for quite some time. He has scored only two half-centuries in his last 28 international innings in limited-overs cricket. He registered two ducks in the recent ODI series against the Netherlands and pulled out of the third ODI due to a groin issue.

Morgan had said in one of the interviews before the Netherlands series, "If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish." Morgan was also not picked during the IPL Mega Auction 2022, despite leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL season. He was quoted saying after not being picked for IPL, “It’s a fact that I haven’t scored enough runs. I am viewing it as a challenge … I will be using this break to recharge, but also to work on things that you don’t have time to work on during competition."

World's reaction to Eoin Morgan retirement reports

Several cricket fans took to Twitter as soon as the news broke that Eoin Morgan could be pondering retirement from International cricket. While some remember Morgan as a transformatic player who revolutionised England cricket and the main reason why Engand are the World Cup holders, others rated him as one of the top 5 white ball cricket captains ever.

Clearly, the world is not ready for Eoin Morgan's retirement announcement and hopes that he would continue to play. However, if the reports are to be believed, then England's upcoming ODI and T20I series could be Eoin Morgan's last series in international cricket. There are also reports that claim that he may continue to play but may relinquish his captaincy in limited-overs cricket. There is still no official confirmation regarding the same. Morgan is expected to make an official announcement soon.

I'll be very sad if he retires from international cricket. I rated him as one of the top 5 white-ball cricket (T20 + ODI) captains ever in terms of leadership skills.

1) Ricky Ponting

2) MS Dhoni

3) Darren Sammy

4) Arjuna Ranatunga

5) Eoin Morgan https://t.co/KpbjY5aRRN — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) June 27, 2022

Eoin Morgan: 10 Lesser Known Facts

1. Eoin Morgan was born in north-western Dublin, Ireland and had played for the Ireland cricket team in ODIs from 2006 to 2009.

2. He is the first player to score an ODI hundred for two nations.

3. He was named the England ODI Captain in December 2014 and led England to its first-ever World Cup triumph.

4. He is the only England captain to have scored more than 4 ODI centuries.

5. He is an all-time leading run scorer and most-capped player for England in both ODI and T20I matches.

6. He holds the England record for the fastest fifty in ODIs.

7. He scored the highest number of sixes in an ODI innings during the 2019 ICC World Cup with 17 sixes against Afghanistan.

8. Eoin Morgan is the only other captain besides MS Dhoni to have hit more than 200 International sixes.

9. Morgan also holds the record of second most number of hundreds for England in ODI format, after Joe Root who has 16 centuries.

10. He became the first male cricketer for England to play in 100 T20Is (57 as captain), during the third match against India in March 2021.

Eoin Morgan Stats: Batting Stats