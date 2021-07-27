Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill 2021 passed in Lok Sabha amid protests, All you need to know!

The Lok Sabha passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on July 26, 2021 without discussion amid protests from the opposition. It will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, for its consideration.

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to liberalize the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 by widening the scope of factors that can engage in factoring business.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the amendment bill for passage in the Parliament's lower house.

Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021: Key Highlights

•The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on September 14, 2020. The bill was then sent to Standing Committee on Finance on September 25. The committee's report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 3, 2021.

•Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the original Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 was implemented to address problems related to delay in payment and liquidity faced by all enterprises, including micro, small and medium enterprises, the problems still persist.

•She informed that the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, after including recommendations of the UK Sinha Committee, proposed to implement long-term measures for economic and financial sustainability of the sector.

•The Finance Minister stated that the government has accepted some of the recommendations of the Standing Committee and accordingly, one amendment will be made to the Bill.

•The bill was passed in the lower house without proper discussion due to disruptions in the house amid opposition protests.

Following are some of the proposals of the bill:

(i) The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to amend the definitions of "receivables", "assignment", and "factoring business" to bring them at par with international definitions. It also seeks to insert a

(ii) It also seeks to insert in section 2 for "Trade Receivables Discounting System".

(iii) The bill also seeks to amend section 3 of the Act to widen the scope of entities who can engage in the factoring business by allowing other non-banking finance companies also to undertake factoring business.

(iv)The bill also seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section 19 of the Act to reduce registration time of invoice and charge upon it, to avoid dual financing.

(v) The amendment bill also seeks to insert a new sub-section (1A.) in section 19 to allow the concerned Trade Receivables Discounting System to register charge on behalf of entities using the platform with the Central Registry.

(vi) The bill also seeks to insert a new section 31A to empower the Reserve Bank of India to make regulations related to factoring business.

What is Factoring business?

A factoring business is a business where the entity/ factor acquires receivables of another entity known as assignor for an amount.

What is Receivables?

The receivables is the amount that is owed to the assignors by the customers, also known as debtors, for the use of any facility, goods or services.