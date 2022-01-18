FIFA awards 2021 winners: Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas take top honours; Full list of winners here!

Fifa Best awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski has been was awarded the best men’s player in the world on January 17, 2022, at the FIFA awards 2021. Robert Lewandowski said on a video link that he is very honoured to win this trophy which was presented by club officials during the online ceremony hosted at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

In the women’s award at FIFA awards 2021, Alexia Putellas added the FIFA trophy to her Ballon d’Or victory. She captained Barcelona to its first Women’s Champions League title. Chelsea won both the awards for best Coach, with Emma Hayes winning the best women’s coach and Thomas Tuchel winning the men’s award.

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich player, won the Best Men’s Player Award 2021 after beating out Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

In his thank you speech, Lewandowski acknowledged that he dreamt about breaking the record of Gerd Muller. To score 41 in 29 games, if someone asked a few years ago was impossible.

Robert Lewandowski has owned the FIFA best player 2021 for the second straight year after a season in which had beaten Gerd Muller’s 49-years old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

FIFA Awards 2021: Alexia Putellas bags Fifa best player 2021 (Women’s)

Alexia Putellas has won the Best FIFA Women’s Player award beating out the Chelsea Superstar Sam Kerr, and her own Barcelona teammate Jenni Hermoso.

🏆 The Best in the World 🏆



🇪🇸 | #AlexiaPutellas

FIFA Awards 2021: FIFA Best Special Award goes to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Special Award 2021 for becoming the men’s international highest scorer with 115.

🏆✨ Cristiano Ronaldo is the recipient of #TheBest FIFA Special Award!



🇵🇹 Legend. Winner. Goalscoring machine. @Cristiano.

While accepting honour, Ronaldo thanked his teammates in the national team in the last 20 years that he used to play with. He added that it is a special award from FIFA, an organization that he respects a lot.

FIFA Awards 2021 winners: Full list of Best FIFA Awards

Categories Winners The Best FIFA Men’s Player Robert Lewandowski The Best FIFA Women’s Player Alexia Putellas The FIFA Fifpro Men’s World XI Donnarumma; Dias, Bonucci, Alaba; Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne; Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski, Messi The FIFA Fifpro Women’s World XI Lucy Bronze, Christiane Endler, Wendy Renard, Magdalena Erikkson, Mille Bright; Estafania Banini, Barbara Bonansea, Carli Lloyd; Marta, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan FIFA Fan Award Denmark and Finland Fans The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Thomas Tuchel The FIFA Best Women’s Coach Emma Hayes FIFA Fair Play Award Denmark National Team and Staff Puskas Award Erik Lamela The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Christiane Endler FIFA Best Special Award Christine Sinclair FIFA Best Special Award Cristiano Ronaldo

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best FIFA Football Awards is an association football award that is presented annually by the sport’s governing body FIFA (International Federation of Association Football). The first award ceremony of Best FIFA Football Awards was held on January 9, 2017, in Zurich, Switzerland. It is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player of the Year.