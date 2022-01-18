JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

FIFA awards 2021 winners: Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas take top honours; Full list of winners here!

Fifa the best 2021: Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas have bagged the FIFA Best Player 2021 awards while Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Special Award 2021 for becoming the men’s international highest scorer with 115. Check the complete FIFA Awards 2021 Winners list below. 

Created On: Jan 18, 2022 11:22 IST
FIFA Awards 2021
FIFA Awards 2021

Fifa Best awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski has been was awarded the best men’s player in the world on January 17, 2022, at the FIFA awards 2021. Robert Lewandowski said on a video link that he is very honoured to win this trophy which was presented by club officials during the online ceremony hosted at FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

In the women’s award at FIFA awards 2021, Alexia Putellas added the FIFA trophy to her Ballon d’Or victory. She captained Barcelona to its first Women’s Champions League title. Chelsea won both the awards for best Coach, with Emma Hayes winning the best women’s coach and Thomas Tuchel winning the men’s award.

FIFA Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski is Fifa best player 2021 winner (Men’s)

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich player, won the Best Men’s Player Award 2021 after beating out Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

In his thank you speech, Lewandowski acknowledged that he dreamt about breaking the record of Gerd Muller. To score 41 in 29 games, if someone asked a few years ago was impossible.

Robert Lewandowski has owned the FIFA best player 2021 for the second straight year after a season in which had beaten Gerd Muller’s 49-years old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

FIFA Awards 2021: Alexia Putellas bags Fifa best player 2021 (Women’s)

Alexia Putellas has won the Best FIFA Women’s Player award beating out the Chelsea Superstar Sam Kerr, and her own Barcelona teammate Jenni Hermoso.

FIFA Awards 2021: FIFA Best Special Award goes to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Special Award 2021 for becoming the men’s international highest scorer with 115.

While accepting honour, Ronaldo thanked his teammates in the national team in the last 20 years that he used to play with. He added that it is a special award from FIFA, an organization that he respects a lot.

FIFA Awards 2021 winners: Full list of Best FIFA Awards

Categories

Winners

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Robert Lewandowski

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Alexia Putellas

The FIFA Fifpro Men’s World XI

Donnarumma; Dias, Bonucci, Alaba; Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne; Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski, Messi

The FIFA Fifpro Women’s World XI

Lucy Bronze, Christiane Endler, Wendy Renard, Magdalena Erikkson, Mille Bright; Estafania Banini, Barbara Bonansea, Carli Lloyd; Marta, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan

FIFA Fan Award

Denmark and Finland Fans

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Thomas Tuchel

The FIFA Best Women’s Coach

Emma Hayes

FIFA Fair Play Award

Denmark National Team and Staff

Puskas Award

Erik Lamela

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler

FIFA Best Special Award

Christine Sinclair

FIFA Best Special Award

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Best FIFA Football Awards

The Best FIFA Football Awards is an association football award that is presented annually by the sport’s governing body FIFA (International Federation of Association Football). The first award ceremony of Best FIFA Football Awards was held on January 9, 2017, in Zurich, Switzerland. It is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player of the Year.

