Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

FIH World Rankings 2022: India slips to fourth, women team rises to 6th position; Check full FIH World Hockey Rankings

Hockey World Ranking 2022: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team, with 2029.396 points, now has been placed in the World Hockey Rankings above Spain. Check FIH World Rankings 2022. 

Updated: May 31, 2022 14:26 IST
Hockey World Rankings
Hockey World Rankings

FIH World Rankings: The Indian Men’s Hockey team has slipped to the fourth spot in FIH World Hockey Rankings 2022. On the other hand, in a first-ever, Indian women's hockey team has made the country proud by rising to the 6th position in the world rankings. With this, the team has achieved their best ever FIH World Ranking.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team, with 2029.396 points, now has been placed in the World Hockey Rankings above Spain, who lost both their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches to Argentina and lost one each to England and Belgium as well.

In men’s Hockey rankings, the Netherlands has replaced India in the third position on the basis of their impressive results in the FIH Pro League. In women’s hockey world rankings, Australia, England and Germany remain in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

Hockey World Ranking 2022: Indian women’s Hockey team achieves their best ranking

While speaking on the achievement, the Indian Women’s Hockey Coach Janneke Schopman said that as a team, we aim to improve and grow and become a consistent contender in the Women’s Hockey. The rise in the position in Hockey World Ranking is an indicator that the team is on a right path.

The Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team also expressed delight on the achievement and said that this is the outcome of all the hard work that the team has done over the past few months.

FIH World Rankings men’s: Top 10 teams

Rank

Team

Points

1.

Australia

2842.258

2.

Belgium

2764.735

3.

Netherlands

2465.707

4.

India

2366.990

5.

Germany

2308.156

6.

England

2171.354

7.

Argentina

2147.179

8

New Zealand

1798.247

9.

Spain

1779.462

10

Malaysia

1704.115

FIH World Rankings women’s: Top 10 teams

Rank

Team

Points

1.

Netherlands

3049.495

2.

Argentina

2674.837

3.

Australia

2440.750

4.

England

2204.590

5.

Germany

2201.085

6.

India

2029.396

7.

Spain

2016.149

8.

Belgium

1991.089

9.

New Zealand

1914.412

10.

Japan

1800.350

Hockey World Rankings 2022

FIH World Ranking is a ranking system for men’s and women’s national teams in field hockey. The teams of the member nations of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) which is field hockey’s world governing body, are ranked on the basis of their game results. The Hockey World Rankings were introduced back in 2003.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all