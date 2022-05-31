FIH World Rankings 2022: India slips to fourth, women team rises to 6th position; Check full FIH World Hockey Rankings

FIH World Rankings: The Indian Men’s Hockey team has slipped to the fourth spot in FIH World Hockey Rankings 2022. On the other hand, in a first-ever, Indian women's hockey team has made the country proud by rising to the 6th position in the world rankings. With this, the team has achieved their best ever FIH World Ranking.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team, with 2029.396 points, now has been placed in the World Hockey Rankings above Spain, who lost both their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches to Argentina and lost one each to England and Belgium as well.

In men’s Hockey rankings, the Netherlands has replaced India in the third position on the basis of their impressive results in the FIH Pro League. In women’s hockey world rankings, Australia, England and Germany remain in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

Shifts in the FIH World Rankings, following a busy period of hockey action, with FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Europe and the Hero Asia Hockey Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Read full story below 👇 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) May 30, 2022

Hockey World Ranking 2022: Indian women’s Hockey team achieves their best ranking

While speaking on the achievement, the Indian Women’s Hockey Coach Janneke Schopman said that as a team, we aim to improve and grow and become a consistent contender in the Women’s Hockey. The rise in the position in Hockey World Ranking is an indicator that the team is on a right path.

The Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team also expressed delight on the achievement and said that this is the outcome of all the hard work that the team has done over the past few months.

FIH World Rankings men’s: Top 10 teams

Rank Team Points 1. Australia 2842.258 2. Belgium 2764.735 3. Netherlands 2465.707 4. India 2366.990 5. Germany 2308.156 6. England 2171.354 7. Argentina 2147.179 8 New Zealand 1798.247 9. Spain 1779.462 10 Malaysia 1704.115

FIH World Rankings women’s: Top 10 teams

Rank Team Points 1. Netherlands 3049.495 2. Argentina 2674.837 3. Australia 2440.750 4. England 2204.590 5. Germany 2201.085 6. India 2029.396 7. Spain 2016.149 8. Belgium 1991.089 9. New Zealand 1914.412 10. Japan 1800.350

Hockey World Rankings 2022

FIH World Ranking is a ranking system for men’s and women’s national teams in field hockey. The teams of the member nations of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) which is field hockey’s world governing body, are ranked on the basis of their game results. The Hockey World Rankings were introduced back in 2003.