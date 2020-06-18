Study at Home
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 4 pm today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm today.

Jun 18, 2020 14:47 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm today. The announcement was made through a tweet. The details of the press conference are yet to be revealed.

The Finance Minister's press conference follows the launch of commercial mining for the sale of coal. The Prime Minister had earlier launched the auction of 41 coal mines , in a move to open up India's coal sector and make India self reliant in the energy sector. 

