First case of AY.12 sub-lineage of Delta variant detected in Pauri Garhwal

The first case of the AY.12 sub-lineage of the Delta variant has been detected in the Kotdwar area of Pauri Garhwal district, as per CMO Dr. Manoj Sharma.

The case was detected in Kotdwar, which is a small locality in Pauri Garhwal, on August 30, 2021. The Uttarakhand state health department has issued necessary guidelines and the concerned patient has been asked to remain in home quarantine.

The health department's medical team will be monitoring the patient continuously and all the close contacts are being traced and asked to isolate themselves. The authorities have also started testing at the entry points of the Pauri Garhwal district. Overall, 15 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district.

What is AY.12?

AY.12 sub-lineage is one of the several sub-lineages that have mutated from the Delta variant. The Delta variant also known as B.1.617.2 has given rise to several sub-lineages, which are being called as 'Delta Plus' variants.

Among all the sub-lineages, AY.12 sub-lineage has all the characteristic Delta mutations. According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), it is not yet clinically tested whether AY.12 is different from Delta or B.1.617.2.

Delta cases being reclassified as AY.12?

As per INSACOG, some cases in India that were earlier classified as Delta, are now being reclassified as AY.12. The two variants appear to be very similar at a molecular level.

AY.12 dominant in Israel AY.12 is the sub-lineage that is reportedly causing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Israel. Around 51 percent of the samples tested in the nation were reported to be positive for this variant. The spike in cases in Israel is a concern for both the Israeli government and the health officials as the country has already fully vaccinated around 60 percent of its adult population.

Background

As per INSACOG, the Delta variant continues to remain a variant of concern, leading to a spike in COVID cases in several countries including China and Korea. The variant was responsible for the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India in April-May 2021.

The Delta variant was first detected in India around October 2020. It was given the name Delta by the World Health Organization (WHO).