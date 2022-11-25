FIRSTAP: IDFC First Bank launches India’s first sticker-based debit card

FIRSTAP launched: IDFC First Bank has launched India’s first sticker-based Debit Card- FIRSTAP, in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The card will facilitate transactions by simply tapping the sticker on a Near Field Communication (NFC) enables a point-of-sale terminal.

While speaking on the occasion, the Head- Retail Liabilities and Branch Banking, at IDFC First Bank said that the launch of the sticker-based Debit Card is in line with the bank’s customer-centric philosophy. As a customer-first bank, we are committed to using contactless technology for frictionless digital transactions.

India’s first sticker-based debit card: Significance

IDFC First Bank sticker debit card comes with a complimentary personal accidental cover and 24/7 concierge services with a host of RuPay offers.

The touch-free way to pay enables payments in seconds for transactions up to Rs. 5,000 without a pin, and those beyond that, with a tap and PIN.

FIRSTAP: India’s first sticker-based debit card

1. India’s first sticker-based Debit Card is one-third the size of a regular debit card, thus, making the sticker applicable on a wide range of devices and objects as well as significantly enhancing customer convenience.

2. According to IDFC First Bank, customers can affix the sticker-based debit card on any surface of their choice, such as identity cards, cell phones, tabs, wallets, airpod cases, among others.

3. The object can be used to tap and pay, thus doing away with the need to carry a debit card or adapting to wearable devices such as watches and rings, or entering a UPI PIN after scanning a QR code.

Launch of India’s first sticker-based debit card

As per NPCI, this new innovative offering is an ode to the go-getter, the spirited individuals who are always on the go. With this new form factor, its seamlessly integrates into the customers’ lifestyle as well as makes it a contemporary choice for modern Indians. The focus is on building new, innovative, and beneficial products and services for our end-users.

