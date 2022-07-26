Flag Code of India 2022: Govt amends Flag Code of India, National Flag can now be flown day & night

Flag Code of India: The central government amended the Flag Code of India on July 20, 2022 to allow the national flag of India to be flown during the day and night. Earlier, the tricolour could only be hoisted between sunrise and sunset.

The national flag of India can now remain hoisted throughout the night as well as long as it is open. This will give further impetus to the centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, under which PM Modi had urged all citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13-15.

The centre has launched Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan to encourage people to bring the hoist the Tiranga as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Flag Code of India Amendment 2022

The centre has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the national flag of India to be displayed in the open and on houses and buildings during “day and night”.

Amended Flag Code of India

Clause (xi) of Para 2.2 of Part II of the Flag Code of India 2002 has been revised to "Where the flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night”.

The provision had earlier read, "Where the flag is displayed in open, it should, as far as possible, be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions”.

What is Flag Code of India?

The Flag Code of India is a set of laws, practices, instructions and conventions that concern the use, display and hoisting of the national flag of India. The Flag Code of India was brought into effect on January 26, 2002.

Flag Code of India 2002: All you need to know!

The Flag Code of India 2002 has been divided into three parts-

Part 1- General description of the National Flag of India

Part 2- Display of National Flag by members of public, private organisations and educational institutions.

Part 3-Display of National Flag by central, state governments and their organisations and agencies.

Get Flag Code of India 2002 PDF Here

Flag Code of India Part I: Key Provisions

The National Flag of India shall be a tricolour panel, made up of three rectangular panels with colour of top panel being saffron, bottom green and middle panel white with navy blue coloured Ashoka Chakra in the centre.

The Ashoka Chakra shall be screen printed or stenciled or embroidered and visible on both sides of the flag.

The National Flag of India can be hand spun, hand woven with cotton, woold, silk, khadi and bunting fabric.

The tricolour shall be rectangular in shape and length to heigth ratio would be 3:2.

Flag Code of India Part 2: Key Provisions

2.1 -There will be no restriction on display of the national flag by members of general public, private organisations and educational institutions.

The Flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.

It shall not be flown at half-mast except on occasions when government announces the same and it is flown at half mast on public buildings.

The Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water.

2.2- A member of the public may hoist the national flag on all days and occasions.

Whenever the National Flag is displayed, it should occupy the position of honour and be distinctively placed.

A damaged or disheveled Flag should not be displayed.

The Flag should not be flown from a single masthead with other flags.

No other flag, object including flowers or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag of India.

The National Flag should not be used as a festoon or bunting or any other manner for decoration.

The national flag of India made of paper may be waved by the public at important national and sport events but these flags should not be discarded or thrown on the ground.

It should be disposed in private consistent with the dignity of the Flag, preferably by burning.

The Flag should not be displayed or fastened in any manner that may damage it

READ - Full Flag Code of India 2002 PDF