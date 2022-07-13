Free COVID-19 Booster Dose for all adults from July 15

Free COVID-19 Booster Dose: The central government announced on July 13, 2022 that all citizens above 18 years can get free Covid-19 booster dose for the next 75 days from July 15, 2022. The free COVID precautionary dose has been announced as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal.

The Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informing during a press briefing after cabinet meeting that "on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost."

The free COVID-19 booster shots will be made available at all government centres.

India's COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage crosses 199.12 Cr

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 199.12 Cr (1,99,12,79,010), as per provisional reports on July 13, 2022. India had administered over 3.76 crore first doses and 2,54,56,855 second doses to children aged between 12-14 years.

India has administered 6,07,40,916 first doses and 4,97,41,704 second doses to children aged between 15-18 years

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for children between 12-14 years was launched on March 16, 2022. The COVID-19 precautionary dose for all those aged between 18-59 years was launched from April 10, 2022.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,32,457, which includes 16,906 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.49 percent and weekly positivity rate is presently at 4.26% percent.