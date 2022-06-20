French Elections 2022: President Emmanuel Macron loses majority in French Parliamentary Elections- Check Details

French Elections 2022 Polls: The French voters have denied the re-elected President Emmanuel Macron an absolute majority as the newly formed left-wing alliance government has gained the majority. French Elections 2022 results in the early hours of June 20, 2022, threw French politics into turmoil and also raised the question of the legislation and messy coalition.

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron’s Centrist Alliance (Ensemble) Together, was ahead of the New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (Nupes) of Jean-Luc Melenchon in the second round of the Parliamentary Elections in France.

As per the French Election Result 2022, Emmanuel Macron secured 245 out of a total of 577, however, it still fell short of the 289-seat threshold for an absolute majority in the National Assembly of France.

WATCH: French President Emmanuel Macron lost control of the National Assembly in legislative elections, a major setback that could throw the country into political paralysis unless he is able to negotiate alliances with other parties https://t.co/cL4DDizMjg pic.twitter.com/tkxMEWGGYk — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) June 20, 2022

French Elections 2022: President Emmanuel Macron loses majority

President Macron lost control of the National Assembly in the legislative elections on June 19, 2022. The major setback can also throw the country into political paralysis unless it is able to negotiate alliances with the other parties.

Emmanuel Macron’s Centrist Ensemble Coalition, which aims at increasing the retirement age and further deepening the EU integration, was on a course to end up with the most seats in elections held on June 19.

However, they will be well short of absolute majority that is needed to control the Parliament. A broad left-wing alliance was set to be the biggest opposition group, while the far-right scored record-high wins and the conservatives were likely to become kingmakers.

President Emmanuel Macron loses French Elections 2022: Key details