Fumio Kishida set to become Japan’s next Prime Minister

Japan's new Prime Minister: Fumio Kishida is set to become the new Prime Minister of Japan after he was elected as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He will succeed outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who had earlier announced his decision to step down from the position after serving for just a year.

Fumio Kishida is Japan's former foreign minister and he will be elected as Japan's next Prime Minister in the Parliament on October 4, 2021. He beat Taro Kono, the popular vaccinations minister, in a runoff vote to be elected as the ruling party's leader.

Japan's Political Crisis

Japan's incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had announced earlier this month that he will not run for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election in September 2021.

Suga made his intentions to step down as Japan's Prime Minister very clear, after serving for only a year since he took office in September 2020. Suga had succeeded Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe, who had resigned unexpectedly in August 2020 citing ill health.

Suga was expected to seek re-election in the ruling LDP's leadership election, however, he indicated that he wants to focus on coronavirus response instead. He explained that it requires immense energy to simultaneously tackle both COVID-19 responses and prepare for the leadership race. Hence, he decided to focus only on one task and that was responding to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's handling of the coronavirus pandemic received a lot of backlash from the public, especially after his insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

About Fumio Kishida

•Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken centrist leader, who is generally known to keep a low-key presence.

•The 64-year-old had competed in the LDP's 2020 leadership elections as well but he had lost out to Yoshihide Suga.

•Kishida has pledged to announce a new pandemic stimulus and vowed to tackle income inequality and mark a departure from the neo-liberal economics that have dominated Japanese politics for the past two decades.

•He has previously served as LDP's policy chief and had served as Japan's foreign minister between 2012-17.

•He has called abolishing nuclear weapons his life's work. In 2016, he had coordinated the historic visit of the then US president Barack Obama to Hiroshima.