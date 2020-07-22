G20 Digital Minister’s Meet: Data must belong to sovereign nation, says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

G20 Digital Minister’s Meet: The G20 Digital Minister's meeting is currently underway. The virtual meeting is taking place as a part of the Sherpa Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The Digital Economy Ministers meeting saw participation from the Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. While addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting through video conference, the Union IT Minister spoke about India's effective efforts for management of coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also highlighted the use of digital technologies in India's battle against COVID-19. He noted that we all need to acknowledge that digital economy must go hand in hand with data economy.

Data must belong to sovereign nation: IT Minister

The Union IT Minister highlighted that data must belong to the sovereign nation concerned to protect the privacy and digital concerns of its people. He further noted that data is extremely important for the growth of digital economy and there is need to balance different aspects of this including innovation, enterprise and safety.

Digital Platforms need to be accountable

The Minister stated that it is the time to acknowledge that digital platforms anywhere in the world have to be responsive, accountable and sensitive towards the concerns of sovereign countries.

Building trustworthy digital ecosystem.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further stated that a trustworthy AI can never emerge unless there is a trustworthy digital ecosystem in place. Hence, he pointed out that data safety and security and ensuring a safe cyber environment are key issues.

Background

The consultations for the annual G20 meeting are conducted through three tracks- Finance, Sherpa Tracks and engagement of civil society organisations. The G20 Leaders Summit 2020 will be hosted by Saudi Arabia towards the end of 2020.