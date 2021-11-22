G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in United Kingdom in December 2021

The United Kingdom is all set to host a summit of Foreign and Development Ministers from the G7 in December 2021 in the city of Liverpool, UK. The Foreign Secretary of the UK Liz Truss will welcome the counterparts from France, the US, Italy, Canada, Germany, European Union, and Japan over three days i.e. from December 10 to 12, 2021.

The United Kingdom is holding the G7 Presidency in 2021 and this will also be the second in-person gathering of the G7 Foreign Ministers in 2021. The leaders met in May this year.

Notably, the countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will also attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meetings for the first time, indicating UK’s growing Indo-Pacific tilt.

G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet in UK: Key Details

• The UK Foreign and Development Ministers will be discussing the range of global issues, global health, economic resilience post-COVID, and human rights.

• G7 Ministers Meet comes after a series of global summits around the UK in 2021. The other meetings include the COP Climate summit in Glasgow and the G7 Leaders Summit hosted by the Prime Minister of the UK in June 2021.

• Among the ASEAN Foreign Ministers who will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting are those from Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Why Liverpool has been chosen to host the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet?

Liverpool has been chosen for hosting the meeting because of its history as an iconic city with a global outlook, strong ties around the world, and a thriving musical, cultural and sporting heritage.

The meeting of G7 Foreign and Development Ministers in Liverpool will be a fantastic opportunity of showcasing Liverpool to the world, further highlighting the best of British culture, commerce, and creativity.

The UK Foreign Secretary also said that G7 countries will be hosted to discuss the ways to build closer technology, economic, and security ties globally and to deliver to the British people.