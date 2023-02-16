JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Aero India 2023: New Solar Power ISR Drone ‘Suraj’ Launched by Garuda Aerospace, Check its Specifications & Uses

Garuda Aerospace displays a solar-powered Suraj drone specifically designed for ‘surveillance operations’. This newly launched Solar Power High Altitude ISR Drone was presented at the Aero India 2023 event. Read more about this spectacular drone startup, its description and its uses in the article below. 

Garuda Aerospace Displays Solar Power ISR Drone Suraj

This highly capable ISR drone named ‘Suraj’ carries a versatile payload of high-resolution zoom cameras designed with thermal imagery as well as foliage-penetrating lidar sensors. Also, the maximum capacity of this device is approximately 10 kg, as per the announcement.

Garuda Aerospace held its unveiling ceremony on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) to showcase this exemplary piece of technology.  The Garuda corporation presented the latest solar-powered unmanned reconnaissance aerial J-Glider - SURAJ at the Aero India 2023 show which was conducted in Bengaluru, India. 

Dr Satheesh Reddy who is the former DRDO Chairman and current Principal Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister unveiled the ISR drone. Talking about its usage, SURAJ is an ISR high-altitude drone invented to provide assistance in surveillance operations. It can help in providing real-time information to the high command and protecting Indian Armed Forces deployed on borders and crucially high altitudes. This will prove beneficial in carrying out security operations and other military processes.

 

