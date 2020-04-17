GBRC Scientists decodes whole genome sequence of Coronavirus

Scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), Gandhinagar have been successful in sequencing the whole genome of Coronavirus.

With this announcement, GBRC has become the first state government laboratory in India to achieve this. The breakthrough will help the country in an ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gujarat’s Chief Minister office appreciated the work of the scientists. Sharing this news through the Gujarat CMO official twitter handle, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that the achievement will help in tracking the origin of the virus as well in the development of vaccines and drugs.

Here is the official tweet:

Findings at GBRC:

• Director of GBRC, Chaitanya Joshi stated that the lab has found three new mutations in the virus. These are different from the six mutations that have been found in the virus in China and other countries.

• It was also mentioned that the virus can mutate for manifold reasons. The effect of the mutations is to be studied and the lab is still in the primary stage.

• As per the study, the virus can mutate two times in a month’s time.

• The virus in about 100 patients will be studied.

About Whole Genome Sequencing:

Whole Genome Sequence is a method that is used to determine the DNA sequence of the genome of an organism.

The method involves obtaining samples from the positive tested patients and then sending these samples to the sequencing centers.

Coronavirus among two species of Indian bats:

In a study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Coronavirus was found in two species of Indian bats. The outcome indicates that active surveillance on bats is required to identify viruses that can cause an epidemic in the future.