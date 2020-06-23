GeM makes country of origin mandatory to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India

Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) has made it mandatory for the sellers to mention their country of origin while registering all new products on GeM. Government-e-Marketplace is a special purpose vehicle which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The sellers who have already uploaded their products before this new feature was introduced, will be reminded regularly to update their country of origin. The portal will also issue a warning that those who fail to upload the required details, their products will be removed from the GeM portal.

This new significant step taken by GeM aims at promoting PM Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’. Government-e-Marketplace has also enabled a provision that indicates a percentage of local content in the products to promote ‘Make in India’.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the introduction of this new feature on her official twitter handle.

Information about Country of Origin by the sellers made mandatory on GeM. #MakeInIndia #AtmaNirbharBharat. https://t.co/pCNnRcnvQD — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 23, 2020

Newly introduced provisions on GeM:

The newly enabled provision on GeM indicates a percentage of local content in the products. With the introduction of this new feature, the country of origin and the local content percentage will be visible in the marketplace for all the items.

Make in India feature has also been enabled on the portal. Through this, buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria.

In June 2020, the central government had modified the public procurement norms to give maximum preference to those companies whose goods and services consist of 50 percent or more of local content. The move by the government aimed at making the country self-reliant.

The revised procurement by the government has introduced a concept of Class-I, II, and non-local suppliers, based on which they will be able to get preference in government purchases of goods and services.

Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) and its significance:

GeM portal was launched by the central government in August 2016 to facilitate online purchases of goods and services by all the central government departments and ministries.

GeM has been continuously working towards the promotion of Make in India initiative. The marketplace promotes the entry of small local sellers in Public Procurement, while also implementing MSE Purchase Preference Policies of the Government and ‘Make in India’ in the true sense.

GeM has been enabling efficient, transparent, quick, and cost-effective procurement, especially in the current times when the government requires products and services that are essential to fight COVID-19. The products that are purchased through GeM by the government users have been made mandatory and authorised by the Finance Ministry by adding a new Rule No. 149, in the general Financial Rules, 2017.