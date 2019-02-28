Geneva Convention: Treatment and release of prisoners of war

Rights of Prisoners of War Under the Third Geneva Convention, prisoners of war (POW) must be: • Treated humanely with respect for their persons and their honor. • Able to inform their next of kin and the International Committee of the Red Cross of their capture. • Allowed to communicate regularly with relatives and receive packages. • Given adequate food, clothing, housing, and medical attention. • Paid for work done and not forced to do work that is dangerous, unhealthy or degrading. • Released quickly after conflicts end. • Not compelled to give any information except for the name, age, rank, and service number. Refusal to answer questions should not invite punishment. • In addition, if wounded or sick on the battlefield, the prisoner will receive help from the International Committee of the Red Cross. • Further, the use of PoWs as hostages or human shields is strictly prohibited. Is the captured Indian pilot a prisoner of war? While neither India nor Pakistan has named the current situation as war or identified the pilot as a prisoner of war, the Geneva Conventions apply to all cases of armed conflict between two or more signatory nations, even in the absence of a declaration of war. Going by the same, the Indian pilot can be identified as a prisoner of war, even though he hasn’t been officially named as such. Hence, his treatment also should be in accordance with the provisions for PoWs under the Geneva Conventions. What do the conventions say about the release of PoW? According to Article 118 of the third Geneva Convention, prisoners of war shall be released and repatriated without delay when the hostilities between the two nations end and any unjustifiable delay in the repatriation of the prisoner of war will be a grave breach of the Protocol. Who is responsible for ensuring whether the Geneva Conventions are being followed? The Geneva Conventions have a system of “Protecting Powers” who ensure that the provisions of the conventions are being followed by the parties in a conflict. Each side must designate states that are not party to the conflict as their “Protecting Powers”. In practice, the International Committee of the Red Cross usually plays the role. The conventions were, in fact, established as a result of Red Cross founder Henri Dunant pushing for negotiations to help the wounded in time of war in 1864. Past Instance of Prisoner of War A similar situation had occurred during the Kargil War in 1999 when Indian Flight Lieutenant Kambampati Nachiketa was captured after his MiG-27 suffered an engine flameout while destroying enemy positions in the Batalik subsector. The Lieutenant was captured by Pakistan on May 27, 1999 and he remained in Pakistani custody for more than a week. He was returned to India on June 3 after intense diplomatic efforts by the then government led by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the International Committee of the Red Cross.