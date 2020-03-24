Giant asteroid ‘1998 OR 2’ will fly safely by Earth in April: NASA

Asteroid ‘1998 OR 2’ in News: The US space agency NASA has discovered a giant asteroid. It is several times larger in size than Mount Everest. It is moving fast towards the earth. But, need not to worry as it will not harm the earth. NASA said that there is no need to panic with this asteroid as it will pass about 64 lakh km away from the earth. This distance is not considered much in space science but it is a good distance from earth.

A similar situation appeared in 1908 when scientists were expecting of a meteorite collision in the atmosphere of Siberia. However, that meteorite was small in size and it was burnt while it was entering the atmosphere of the earth.

About Asteroid '1998 OR 2'

According to NASA scientists, this time the asteroid is moving rapidly towards the Earth. Its size is quite large. Therefore, the damage was expected to be high, but according to the calculation, the asteroid would pass several kilometres away from the earth.

This asteroid has been named 52768 (1998 OR 2). This asteroid was first seen by NASA in 1998. It will pass by the Earth on April 29, 2020.

This asteroid takes 1,340 days or 3.7 years to complete one orbit of the sun. This asteroid is coming towards the Earth at a speed of 31,319 km per hour. According to astronomers, there are 50,000 chances of such asteroids hitting the Earth every 100 years.

Dinosaurs and Asteroids

It is believed that the dinosaurs have come to an end due to the collision of a huge asteroid. These asteroids are the members of our solar system. These asteroids also revolve around the sun. There are millions of asteroids between Mars and Jupiter. These asteroids come close to the earth when they drop off from Jupiter's gravity. Therefore, space scientists keep an eye on them.