GISAT-1 to be launched on March 5: Launch time and all important details!

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch Geo Imaging Satellite- GISAT-1 on March 5, 2020. The GISAT-1 satellite will be launched aboard GSLV- F10 from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR in Sriharikota.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying the GISAT-1 satellite is scheduled to lift off at 5:43 pm on March 5. The launch will be subject to the weather conditions during the time.

This is the fourteenth flight of the GSLV.

GISAT-1: Launch Details

Launch Date: March 5

Launch Time: 5:43 pm IST

Launch Venue: Satish Dhawan Space Centre

GISAT-1: All Important Details

The GISAT-1 will be the first state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite to be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. It weighs around 2268 kg.

The satellite will reach its final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

The GISAT-1 will enable real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent at frequent intervals, under cloud-free conditions.

This would be the first time that a 4m diameter Ogive- shaped payload fairing or heat shield will be flown in the GSLV flight.